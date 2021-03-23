Middleton delivered 25 points (10-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Middleton couldn't become the team's go-to player with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined, but he still produced a strong stat line across the board. Middleton has been a reliable scoring night in and night out, and his value, which is already high on a per-game basis, is expected to increase as long as Antetokounmpo remains sidelined.