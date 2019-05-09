Bucks' Khris Middleton: Well-rounded stat line in win

Middleton totaled 19 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a steal across 34 minutes in the Bucks' series-clinching win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Middleton did what he does best on Wednesday, making solid contributions in virtually all phases of the game. He's been spectacular in the playoffs thus far, but the return of Malcolm Brogdon (foot) could mean a step back in usage for Middleton moving forward.

