Middleton (wrist) won't be available for the first few weeks of the regular season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Middleton continues to rehab from offseason wrist surgery and isn't quite ready to return to the court. As was expected, he'll miss Thursday's regular-season opener against the 76ers and remain sidelined for the first couple weeks of the season as he works his way back to full health. With Pat Connaughton (calf) also set to miss the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Jordan Nwora could see an increased role in the rotation until one or both of Milwaukee's key players are cleared to return.