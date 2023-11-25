Middleton will not return to Friday's game against the Wizards due to left Achilles tightness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks are going to err on the side of caution with Middleton in order to avoid a more serious issue. He has been playing limited minutes this season as the team managed a knee injury, so this appears to be a new issue. It remains to be seen what his status will be for Sunday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.