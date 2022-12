Middleton will be available for Monday's matchup against the Magic, play-by-play announcer Dave Koehn reports.

Middleton made his season debut Friday against the Lakers but sat out Saturday's win over Charlotte due to conditioning purposes. He was listed as probable for Monday, so it's not surprising to see him back in action. Jrue Holiday is also available, but Milwaukee will be without Brook Lopez (rest) and Grayson Allen (foot).