Middleton (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
As expected, Middleton has been upgraded from probable to available and will make his second appearance of the campaign. On Friday, Middleton posted 11 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 23 minutes during a loss to the Celtics.
