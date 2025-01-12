Middleton (ankles) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton will suit up Sunday as the club continues to manage his bilateral ankle injuries. The veteran forward has come off the bench for Taurean Prince in the Bucks' last two outings after getting the day off during last Monday's win over Toronto. In that two-game span off the bench, Middleton has amassed 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 44 total minutes.