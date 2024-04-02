Middleton (ankle) is available to face the Wizards on Tuesday.
Middleton was listed as probable in the Bucks' latest injury report, so his availability for this matchup is not a surprise. Middleton is averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 33.8 minutes per game over his last four contests in which he's been part of the injury report.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Turns in 21 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Will play vs. Atlanta•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Deemed probable for Saturday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Balanced game despite injury•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Available to face New Orleans•