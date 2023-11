Middleton (Achilles) will play Tuesday against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play Tuesday after missing the previous contest due to left Achilles tightness. The former All-Star has been limited to start the season to manage knee pain, averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game over 13 appearances.