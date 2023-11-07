Middleton (knee) will be inactive due to injury maintenance Wednesday against Detroit.
Middleton will sit the front half of Milwaukee's back-to-back, with his next opportunity to take the court being Thursday against Indiana. Middleton likely will receive periodic days of rest throughout the season to keep his knees fresh.
