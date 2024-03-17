Middleton (ankle) will start Sunday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

It's safe to assume Middleton will be monitored closely during his first game since Feb. 6, but the Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), so Middleton needs to be aggressive when on the court. In 43 appearances this season, Middleton has averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.