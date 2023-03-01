Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to right knee injury management.

Middleton wasn't initially on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup, but he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set. This doesn't come as a significant surprise, given his limitations since returning to the court in late January. Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles should see increased run against Orlando, while Middleton will have a few days to rest before the Bucks face Philadelphia on Saturday.