Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Middleton has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to right knee injury management for the first leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back. Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles will likely see increased minutes in his absence. Middleton should be good to go for Thursday's matchup with Boston.
