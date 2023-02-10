Middleton (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Middleton posted 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but as expected, the veteran forward will get the second night of the Bucks' back-to-back set off to rest his knee. Milwaukee doesn't play again until Tuesday, and there's no reason not to expect Middleton to be active for that contest.