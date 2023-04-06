Middleton (knee) will not play Friday against Memphis.

Middleton was in the lineup for Wednesday's win over the Bulls, but he departed early after appearing to tweak his right knee on a fadeaway jump shot. Considering the veteran has missed extensive time this season due to knee issues, Middleton will likely be held out of both of Milwaukee's remaining regular season games with the goal of having him back at full strength for Round 1 of the postseason.