Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't play Friday
Middleton (neck) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
A sore neck will force Middleton to sit out for the first time since late November. In his absence, Sterling Brown and Donte DiVincenzo could see extra minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Questionable Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops team-high 22 in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 40 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 28, nears double-double•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fairly quiet night against Pacers•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...