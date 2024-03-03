Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that Middleton was "pretty doubtful," so it's not surprising to see the veteran remain out for an 11th straight game due to a left ankle sprain. Middleton was able to partially participate in Sunday's practice, but he'll likely have to log a full session before getting game clearance. Jae Crowder continues to start in Middleton's absence, but the former has failed to make a fantasy impression, averaging just 3.8 points in 26.0 minutes since the All-Star break (five games).