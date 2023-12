Middleton has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to rest purposes, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks are playing the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday, and Middleton has yet to play both halves of back-to-back sets this year. While he'll sit out Saturday, coach Adrian Griffin said he expects Middleton to return to action Sunday against Houston. Pat Connaughton, Andre Jackson and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see increased run Saturday.