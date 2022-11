Middleton (wrist) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Though Middleton is continuing to participate in practices while he works his way back from left wrist surgery, the Bucks haven't provided a clear indication of when he'll be available to make his season debut. Milwaukee seems content to evaluate Middleton's status on a game-by-game basis, so his next chance to play will arrive Wednesday in New York against the Knicks.