Middleton (knee/rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards.

Middleton played 27 minutes and totaled six points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal during Saturday's three-point loss to Philadelphia. However, the veteran forward will take a seat for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Sunday, which has been the case since he returned from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury at the end of January. Middleton should be back in the mix Tuesday against Orlando, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm that's the case.