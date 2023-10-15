Middleton (knee) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton is the only Buck who won't play Sunday. The veteran continues to deal with ongoing knee pain, but Milwaukee has been adamant he'll be ready for the regular-season opener against the 76ers on Oct. 26.
