Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't play Sunday vs. Hawks
Middleton has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Hawks due to left groin soreness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton is a surprise scratch from Sunday's game since he didn't show any signs of injury prior to the outing. The Bucks are also without Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), meaning there will be a good portion of minutes to go to typical bench players. Sterling Brown and Bonzie Colson appear likely to see some extra minutes in Middleton's absence. Looking ahead, Middleton's next chance to play will be against the Nets on Monday.
