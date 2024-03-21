Middleton has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets due to left ankle injury management.

Middleton appeared in the last two games, averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game. However, he'll rest in the second half of a back-to-back set as he continues to regain his conditioning following a lengthy absence. Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton and Andre Jackson are candidates to see increased work Thursday.