Middleton has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to right knee injury management.

Middleton averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game over his last two appearances but will be sidelined for the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder are candidates to see increased run against Washington.