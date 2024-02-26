Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Middleton hasn't played since Feb. 6, but coach Doc Rivers said before Sunday's win over the 76ers that the shooting guard was "getting closer" to suiting up again. Following Tuesday's game, Milwaukee has a rematch against the Hornets on Thursday in Charlotte, but Middleton will presumably have to log a full practice before then to have a chance to play.