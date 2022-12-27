Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) won't play Wednesday, but he was able to participate in parts of Tuesday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton, who missed the first month and a half of the season with a wrist injury, has been sidelined for five straight games due to right knee soreness and will miss a sixth consecutive contest Wednesday. Budenholzer's comments suggest Middleton is getting closer to returning to game action, but given the All-Star wing has appeared in only seven contests this year, it's safe to presume Middleton won't be at full strength for a while.