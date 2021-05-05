Middleton (knee) is unavailable Wednesday against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old was considered doubtful with right knee soreness, so it's not a surprise he won't be suiting up Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) and Jrue Holiday (hip) are both expected to play, so the Bucks will still have two of their three top players despite Middleton's absence.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 23 in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in 26 points in key victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores team-high 33 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles from three-point range•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 23 in loss to Atlanta•