Middleton (knee) is unavailable Wednesday against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was considered doubtful with right knee soreness, so it's not a surprise he won't be suiting up Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) and Jrue Holiday (hip) are both expected to play, so the Bucks will still have two of their three top players despite Middleton's absence.