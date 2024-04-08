Middleton has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Knicks due to mouth trauma, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. He finished the game with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists during 13 minutes.

Middleton was quickly ruled out after being hit in the face by both Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein during Sunday's game. Initially, it seemed like he would be checked for a concussion, but it's been deemed a mouth injury by the team. Jae Crowder and Andre Jackson are the likely candidates for extended second-half roles in the wake of Middleton's injury. Middleton will have just one day to rest before Milwaukee's next game Tuesday against the Celtics.