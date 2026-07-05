Bucks' Kira Lewis: Scores 13 points Sunday

Lewis finished with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 21 minutes in Sunday's 89-69 California Classic Summer League loss to Brooklyn.

Lewis scored 14 points as a starter in Saturday's 97-83 win over Warriors Blue. He came off the bench against the Nets, though he still finished second on the team in scoring behind Brandon Boston. Lewis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, spent most of his career in New Orleans before making stops in Toronto and Utah. In 131 regular-season games, the 25-year-old averaged 5.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.5 steals over 13.3 minutes of work. Lewis has experience, so there's a chance he will get an opportunity to suit up again for an NBA club. Still, he has a way to go before earning meaningful minutes in any rotation.