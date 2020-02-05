Korver finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 120-108 win over the Pelicans.

As has often been the case throughout his career, Korver did all his damage on offense beyond the arc, with his three triples representing his best output in the category since Jan. 18. The 38-year-old remains a valuable specialist off the bench even in the twilight of his career, but he's unlikely to see his role expand much at any point while the Bucks are at full strength on the wing.