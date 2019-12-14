Play

Korver (back) is absent from the Bucks' injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.

Korver sat out Friday's victory over the Grizzlies to rest his back. The team likely did not want to run him two nights in a row in order to avoid a lingering issue. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload off the bench.

