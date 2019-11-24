Bucks' Kyle Korver: Hits two triples in win
Korver tallied six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Saturday's 104-90 victory over the Pistons.
Korver played 22 minutes off the bench Saturday, nailing two triples to go with a pair of steals. Korver is long past being a reliable fantasy asset and the days of three-point streaming are also behind him. Garbage time was a factor in this one and he shouldn't be viewed as a pickup anywhere.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...