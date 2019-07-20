Bucks' Kyle Korver: Inks deal with Bucks
Korver agreed to a one-year contract with the Bucks on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Korver had narrowed his choices down to Milwaukee and Philadelphia, but his past relationship with coach Mike Budenholzer likely gave the Bucks and edge. The veteran sharp-shooter will not likely see heavy minutes, but his experience could make him valuable in clutch situations when the team needs a spark off the bench. He hit 2.0 triples per game on 38.4 percent from beyond the arc last season.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...