Korver agreed to a one-year contract with the Bucks on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Korver had narrowed his choices down to Milwaukee and Philadelphia, but his past relationship with coach Mike Budenholzer likely gave the Bucks and edge. The veteran sharp-shooter will not likely see heavy minutes, but his experience could make him valuable in clutch situations when the team needs a spark off the bench. He hit 2.0 triples per game on 38.4 percent from beyond the arc last season.