Bucks' Kyle Korver: Listed out Friday
Korver (back) is listed as out for Friday's game against Memphis.
The veteran apparently tweaked his back in Wednesday's rout of the Pelicans, and it looks as though the Bucks will hold him out as they enter the first half of a back-to-back.
