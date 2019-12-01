Korver had three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.

Korver returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an elbow injury. He finished with a season high in assists, and he earned double-digit minutes for the 14th time through 16 appearances this season, with the two single-digit minute totals happening in the two most recent outings prior to this one.