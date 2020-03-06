Bucks' Kyle Korver: Not listed on injury report
Korver (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's contest against the Lakers.
It appears as though the veteran will be active for a first time since Feb. 10, snapping a streak of nine missed games. Korver is currently averaging 6.4 points across 47 outings with the Bucks this season.
