Bucks' Kyle Korver: Off injury report
Korver (elbow) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Korver missed Friday's win over the Cavaliers due to a sore right elbow, but he'll be back in action Saturday. In November, he's averaged 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 13.6 minutes.
