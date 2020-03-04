Bucks' Kyle Korver: Out again Wednesday
Korver (back) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Korver's absence will mark his ninth consecutive game missed due to back spasms. There has not been a timetable given for his return, so continue to consider him day-to-day following Wednesday's game. The veteran sharp-shooter's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...