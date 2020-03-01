Play

Coach Mike Budenholzer said that Korver (back) -- who had already been ruled out for Sunday's game in Charlotte -- won't be available for Monday's game in Miami either, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Instead, Korver will remain in Milwaukee for the road back-to-back while he continues to recover from the back injury that has bothered him since shortly before the All-Star break. Korver's condition will presumably be reassessed at morning shootaround Wednesday before the Bucks determine his status for their home game against the Pacers later that day.

