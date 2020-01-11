Bucks' Kyle Korver: Out Saturday
Korver will not play in Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers due to a sore back, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The Bucks are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, so there is no surprise that they are opting to give Korver and his sore back the night off. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Knicks.
