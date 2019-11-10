Bucks' Kyle Korver: Out Sunday
Korver won't play Sunday against the Thunder due to a head bruise, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Korver apparently sustained the injury during Friday's loss to Utah, as he played only 11 minutes and had zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds. The veteran wing is averaging 15.9 minutes this season and is shooting 48.6 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.