Korver won't play Sunday against the Thunder due to a head bruise, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Korver apparently sustained the injury during Friday's loss to Utah, as he played only 11 minutes and had zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds. The veteran wing is averaging 15.9 minutes this season and is shooting 48.6 percent from three-point range.

