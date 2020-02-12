Bucks' Kyle Korver: Out Wednesday
Korver will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to back spasms.
With Wednesday being the Bucks' final game before the All Star break, Korver will have an opportunity to give his back some extended rest. Barring any setbacks, he figures to be good to go following the break.
