Korver recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes in Thursday's win over the Rockets.

This is likely what can be expected out of Korver for most of the season barring any serious injuries to the Bucks' rotation, as the veteran role's will be to come off the bench to attempt spot-up jumpers. The six rebounds is certainly surprising to see, but that number will likely end up being an outlier in Korver's game log this year.