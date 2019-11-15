Korver (head) played 11 minutes off the bench and finished with six points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two blocks Thursday in the Bucks' 124-115 win over the Bulls.

Korver missed the Bucks' previous game Sunday against the Thunder due to a bruised head, but he was good to go after three days off ahead of Thursday's contest. The veteran wing has held a fairly consistent role off the bench for the Bucks this season, playing between 11 and 18 minutes in each of his nine appearances to date.