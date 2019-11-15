Bucks' Kyle Korver: Returns from one-game absence
Korver (head) played 11 minutes off the bench and finished with six points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two blocks Thursday in the Bucks' 124-115 win over the Bulls.
Korver missed the Bucks' previous game Sunday against the Thunder due to a bruised head, but he was good to go after three days off ahead of Thursday's contest. The veteran wing has held a fairly consistent role off the bench for the Bucks this season, playing between 11 and 18 minutes in each of his nine appearances to date.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...