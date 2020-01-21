Bucks' Kyle Korver: Scores 12 off bench
Korver had 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four boards, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes of a 111-98 win against the Bulls on Monday.
Korver finished perfect from the field on his way to his second consecutive double-digit scoring outing. It was the most points he's had in nearly a month, since he dropped 17 against the Knicks on December 21. He'll look to keep his mini-hot streak going against the Hornets on Wednesday.
