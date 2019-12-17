Bucks' Kyle Korver: Scores season-high 17
Korver chipped in 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-116 loss to the Mavericks.
Korver finished with season highs in scoring, threes and minutes, though this was just the fourth time through 23 appearances that he has earned at least 20 minutes this season. The short-term absence of Eric Bledsoe (lower leg), who is expected to be sidelined for two weeks, may result in more consistent minutes for Korver for the upcoming slate of games, but those considering him in daily formats may want to search for better options rather than relying on Korver in Thursday's tilt versus the Lakers.
