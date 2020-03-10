Korver boomed for 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 24 minutes of action in the Bucks' 109-95 Monday night loss to Denver.

Korver matched a season-high five made threes and kept Milwaukee within striking distance on a night where her teammates shot 10-of-39 from distance. The larger sample size conveys that the 38-year-old can bring the magic, but the embarrassing abundance of offensive shares available Monday validates the outing as an anomaly.