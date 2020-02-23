Korver (back) won't travel with the Bucks for the Monday-Tuesday road trip between Washington and Toronto, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran sharpshooter was ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Sixers, but he'll also be sidelined for at least two additional games due to the back spasms. Korver's next chance to take the court will be Friday versus the Thunder.