Kuzma (quadricep) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Kuzma left Tuesday's 139-122 loss to the 76ers due to a left quadricep cramp, but the issue has proven to be of minimal concern. The 30-year-old forward has started four consecutive games, during which Kuzma has averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.4 minutes per contest. He should continue to handle increased usage due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) future in Milwaukee being uncertain.