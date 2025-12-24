Kuzma totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-94 victory over Indiana.

Kuzma delivered a solid performance against Indiana, finishing as Milwaukee's third-leading scorer. He has now scored in double figures in six straight appearances and has started each of his last four. The 30-year-old forward also matched his season-high mark in blocks, recording multiple swats for the third time in 28 regular-season appearances (14 starts).